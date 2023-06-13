TULSA, Okla. — A chase through three cities ended in Tulsa this morning when a man with a warrant from Colorado led police through Sapulpa, Sand Springs and finally Tulsa.
Authorities say it all started when a Sapulpa police officer noticed a suspicious vehicle around E. McKinley Ave. and S. Oak St.
Around midnight Sapulpa police called Sand Springs police to let them know they were pursuing a suspicious vehicle headed toward Sands Springs, authorities said.
During that pursuit the Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) got involved.
Authorities said the driver then traveled northbound in the southbound lanes, so Sapulpa stopped their pursuit.
Sand Springs police assisted CCSO.
The suspect stopped the vehicle at one point.
"Our officer got out of his car, pointed his gun at him and told him to get out of his car. He didn't. He drove toward the officer. The officer fired, didn't hit him, got back on the highway. Going eastbound on 412 in the westbound lanes all the way into Tulsa,” said Deputy Chief Todd Enzbrenner with the Sand Springs Police Department.
Authorities said after officers used spike strips to slash his tires, the suspect finally pulled over and gave up near Utica and 412 in Tulsa.
Enzbrenner says the suspect is 38-year-old Michael Gonzales of Colorado, who had a warrant for motor vehicle theft with nationwide extradition.
Enzbrenner says that is unusual.
The Oklahoma Statue Bureau is investigating the officer involved shooting.
Sand Springs police will review the pursuit and the shooting.