TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney filed felony charges Thursday, linking the same person who who walked into a New York City police precinct and admitted to killing a man in 2020 to a Broken Arrow murder just the year before.
Alex Scott is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Robin Skocdopole in September 2019.
The case is moving through federal courts because Scott is a member of the Cherokee Nation and the crime occurred on tribal land.
Scott reportedly transitioned to female while in jail in New York.
U.S. marshals are now tasked with bringing her to Tulsa to face the new murder charge.
An affidavit details that when Scott turned herself over to New York police in 2020, admitting to the murder of 64 year-old Kenneth Savinski in Manhattan, officers found the ID of the Broken Arrow man on her.
When authorities couldn't reach Skocdopole, the Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) went to search his home, finding it completely empty.
Cadaver dogs were brought in and Skocdopole's remains were found by a creek near East 131st St. South and South Elm in May 2020. The affidavit says those remains included "a torso, left humerus" and other bone fragments.
A forensic search found multiple blood spatters and a pool of blood trapped under a transition strip. Testing linked the DNA to Skocdopole.
Eight months before the body was found, Scott started to tell people Skocdopole moved back to Dallas for work.
Friends and associates say when they tried to contact him though they only received vague and oddly worded replies.
Investigators believed Scott was pretending to be Skocdopole to hide the death.
The investigation determined Skocdopole was last seen alive in August 2019, with bank activity abruptly stopping in mid-September.
Records from a Broken Arrow Walmart show Scott bought a chainsaw in October 2019. The medical examiner later reporter two different saws were used to dismember the body.
Scott was wearing an ankle monitor when Skocdopole disappeared because of an unrelated charge that was later dismissed. The tracking device placed her at the creek where the body parts were found.