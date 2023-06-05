CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A case from 1988 will remain open after charges, against the man accused in a Cherokee County murder, were dismissed.
Court documents show the state's material witness failed to appear for the second time leading to the dismissal of charges against James Vogel.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a woman's body was found floating in the Neosho River below the Fort Gibson Lake dam in May 1988.
Investigators, unable to identify the body at the time, named it Daisy Doe because of a daisy tattoo visible on her shoulder.
A concrete block was tied around the waist of the body.
Fast forward to 2015 and new technology helped identify the body as Jeanette Coleman.
According to statements collected in the investigation, authorities believed Vogel, along with three other suspects, met Coleman in a Muskogee bar, had intercourse with her at the dam, tied a block to her, and threw her in the water while she was still alive.
In 2017, James Vogel was charged with first-degree murder, engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses and perjury. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges the same year.
In 2018, Vogel received an own recognizance bond, meaning he signed a written promise to appear in court.
There was a standstill in the case until 2020.
On June 2, 2023, the state moved to dismiss the charges, which the court granted.