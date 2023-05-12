TULSA, Okla. — First Degree Murder charges have been dropped against three people in the death of a 16-year-old in Broken Arrow.
Dacari Green was found shot to death in January near South 145th East Ave. and East 51st Street South.
The two charges of murder and a gang related offense were dropped pending further investigation.
Jacori Whitmore, Brandon Jordan and Tremaine Toliver (shown left to right in picture above) all had their charges dismissed Friday.
Two still face charges in this murder. Ky'leigh Shaw is back in court later this month. Tyuane Barnes also remains charged in this case.