Changing of the Guard ceremony held at Broken Arrow cemetery

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — On Memorial Day weekend, the Youth on Guard do a re-enactment of the famous changing of the guard at the tomb of the unknown soldier.
Teenagers dress in military uniform and spend months training to get every detail of the re-enactment correct.
Walter Still is the General Manager of Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow. He says Youth on Guard do the re-enactment every year.
“It allows many veterans who can’t go to Arlington to come here to Floral Haven and experience this changing of the guard ceremony,” Still said.
Still says the re-enactment is just one way they honor soldiers. Every year they display thousands of flags and dog tags. Each a flag that rested over the casket of a soldier and sent to them by family members.
“I’ve been doing this now 25 years and to say that I don’t get tearful when I watch these flags fly, everytime you hear the dog tags in the wind touch against these poles, you hear the true price of freedom,” Still said.
Debra Wimpee, the mayor of Broken Arrow, was proud to lay the wreath on the tomb for the re-enactment.
“its not forgotten on me that I understand what the tomb represents and who has laid down their lives and given all for our nation and the freedoms that we have today,” said Wimpee.
Wimpee says she takes pride in the fact that Broken Arrow does so much to honor soldiers.
“It's just an honor for me to serve in the position that I serve in, in a city that loves our veterans so much,” Wimpee said.
Letty Vasquez works for Soldiers Wish and is a veteran herself. Soldiers Wish got Youth on Guard their uniform for the re-enactment.
“I think it is our duties as citizens of the United States of America to honor and remember those that came before us,” Vasquez said.
Vasquez says Memorial Day is about setting aside political differences and honoring soldiers.
“It doesn’t matter what you believe in, someone in this cemetery laid down their life to give you the opportunity to believe whatever you want to believe,” Vasquez said.
The Junior ROTC raised the 4,325 flags displayed at the cemetery and the scouts will take them down and retire them for next year.