TULSA, Okla. — Changes are happening to Tulsa's Pride Parade Saturday due to police not being able to provide security in the aftermath of the storm.
Chief Franklin said it's because they don’t have enough officers with the ongoing State of Emergency. Police are focusing resources on helping people and businesses without power.
The parade is still going ahead but in a different location and on a smaller scale.
Organizers said last year over 88,000 people visited Tulsa Pride, and a big part of that is because of the parade.
Dorothy Ballard is the executive director of Oklahomans for Equality. She said the Tulsa Pride Parade will go on.
"It's going to be short but it's going to be potent and powerful and we are going to move forward with it," Ballard said.
She said it's happening despite changes to the parade.
Police Chief Wendell Franklin said Tulsa officers are working a 70-hour week in the aftermath of the storms.
"All of our resources are focused on it," he said. "We want to create a safe environment not just for our citizens, but all of those thousands of line workers and others that are in our city trying to restore services to normal."
Franklin said the special response team, which normally staffs events like the parade, are working overnight at the moment, keeping homes and businesses safe while the power is out.
Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said officers need to focus on the thousands of people without power.
"In normal times, would it be great to have them out staffing the parade?" Bynum asked. "Of course, and they do every year, but we’re in a State of Emergency right now, and they’re primary responsibility is to protect the lives of Tulsans who don't get an option as to whether or not their power is on or not."
The organizers of Tulsa Pride said the parade is the pinnacle of the festival, over 100 floats are signed up and hundreds more people are set to walk in it.
They said they’re determined to go ahead so they’re making it smaller instead of parading through downtown as they usually would. Starting at 13th and Boston, the parade is now going to be just on the grounds of the festival near the equality center, parading down 4th Street and exiting through Madison.
The executive director of Oklahomans for Equality said, even though it's shorter, it's still important to do.
"It's critical that’s it’s not interrupted in what we’re doing, especially this year, under all of the really extreme legislation that we’ve been following," she said. "I can’t express to you how demoralizing it would be to our community to not have this celebration and to not have the parade, which is significantly the pinnacle of the festival."
Pride organizers said they’ve brought in extensive private security for the festival.
Fridays fun run and rainbow run went ahead as planned with police officers staffing those events.
Organizers said all other Pride events are going ahead as planned.