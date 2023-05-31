TULSA, Okla. − Rep. Monroe Nichols (D-Tulsa), chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus, is honoring Tulsa's history as Wednesday marks the 102nd anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
“Today, we commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, a defining moment in our city's and nation's history," Nichols said. "We honor the memory of the victims, recognize the resilience of the survivors, and stand in solidarity with their descendants. After the turn of the 20th Century, Greenwood became the largest concentration of Black wealth America had ever seen, and then on this day in 1921, acts of racial violence perpetuated by a white mob burned the community’s buildings, homes, churches, and businesses to the ground."
The violence on Greenwood was one of the most significant events in Tulsa’s history, historians say.
“The violence claimed the lives of more than 300 Black Tulsans, Nichols said. "As we reflect on this event, we are reminded of the lives that were lost, the dreams that were shattered, and the community that was forever altered. However, our reflection also reminds us of the spirit of Greenwood – a spirit that shows despite the destruction and violence hate may bring, love of community and resilience will overcome and rebuild."
Through perseverance, the community has since rebuilt Greenwood into a bustling neighborhood where visitors from all over the world visit.
“More than a century has passed since the Tulsa Race Massacre, and today, through the many thriving businesses in the historic area and the Greenwood Cultural Center, future generations of young people will have the opportunity to learn about and be inspired by the story of this community," Nichols said. "When they do, they will find that this story began well before May 31, 1921, and that 102 years later, it continues today. Education about the Tulsa Race Massacre, and other similar events, is vital in cultivating a future that cherishes diversity, champions equality, and fosters mutual respect among all citizens. The Tulsa Race Massacre is not just a story of a horrific event but a call to action to learn from our past and ensure that such an act of violence never happens again."