BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow City Council has approved a master plan for the new Central Park Rose Garden.
The garden is a joint project with the City and Keep Broken Arrow Beautiful.
The plan includes several separate gardens connected by walking trails with seating. Keep Broken Arrow Beautiful says a water feature, gazebo and even fitness equipment are also in the works.
The Central Park Rose Garden was included in the propositions voters approved as part of the 2018 General Obligation Bond package.