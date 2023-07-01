Central American chicken chain opens first Tulsa location

TULSA, Okla. — A popular Central American chicken chain opened its first Tulsa location Saturday.
Some people started lining up at 8 a.m. to get into the restaurant first.
Pollo Campero started in Guatemala in 1971 and came to the U.S. about 20 years ago.
Famous for their fried chicken on the bone, Pollo Campero also offers sides you won’t find at many other places in Tulsa.
The chain says the sweet plantains, yuca fries and beans are fan favorites.
This is Oklahoma’s third Pollo Campero, with the first opening in Oklahoma City in 2018 and the second in Yukon earlier this year. Tulsa’s Pollo Campero is at Admiral and Memorial.
The first 100 paying customers in the door were rewarded with free chicken for a year.