Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges opens its adaptive playground

TULSA, Okla. — Children with disabilities now have a playground to play where the features were designed to include them.
The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its park Friday morning.
Every area is wheelchair accessible and open to every child.
There were a lot of smiles, giggles, and playing on Friday morning after the children cut the ribbon.
Paige Jones says she is excited to finally have a park that she can take her three children to, that includes her son Daniel who has disabilities.
She says it has been challenging to carry him on her back from ride to ride in playgrounds.
“He was very excited,” Jones said. “He’s been coming to the Center for several years and last week was his last week of camp and we drove up and I told him there was a playground and he was just so excited and ready to get out and drove his power chair everywhere to figure it out, and he was just so happy.”
It took two years of fundraising for the roughly $300,000 project and it all started with an idea.
The Center’s youth program coordinator asked for a swing.
Wendi Fralick is the Center’s executive director.
“That’s how this all started was a vision for a swing,” she said. “And when she said that, I started working with a playground designer. I said, ‘I think we can do better than that.’ And we were able to develop or design an accessible playground, where our youth are now able to enjoy all this space.”
The space includes a xylophone and a swing that includes children with and without disabilities so siblings and friends can play together.