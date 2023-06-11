TULSA, Okla. — Cry Baby Hill is known for one of the biggest, craziest, parties in Tulsa.
Many say it's their favorite part of Saint Francis Tulsa Tough.
"This has been the most unbelievable experience," Professional Bike Racer Adam Marong said.
Adam Marong drove 23 hours from Connecticut to race and party.
"You can't come anywhere to bike race like this in the world, and have this kind of atmosphere. It's wild," Marong said.
There was food, drinks, and live music, but it centers around a bike race up a grueling incline called Cry Baby Hill.
It's a part of the McElroy River Parks Criterium.
"This is by far the hardest course, I've ever done in my life. My competitors didn't beat me today, the course did," Marong said.
But why is it called Cry Baby Hill?
"The story that I heard, years ago, about a decade ago, we were cleaning up, and there were baby heads found on the course," Referee Robert Rese explained.
The name stuck and started a fun tradition of taunting and cheering.
People put old baby dolls on sticks and wave at the riders.
"You just got to give them that motivation. They're going up this hill dying and wanting to quit, and they see something like this and it takes their mind away for a minute, so just trying to let them know, there's no crying on Cry Baby Hill," Rese said.