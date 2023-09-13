Catoosa Ports hosts annual 'Who Works the Rivers' event

I spoke with a local student and teacher on how this event has impacted their lives.
Catoosa, Bixby, Sequoyah and Will Rogers High Schools were all in attendance for this event in hopes of showing the students what jobs they may not know existed.
I spoke with two employees who came out today to speak about their jobs and how they hope to make a change in these students’ lives and future.
"We have us park rangers outside explaining to the kids what we get to do every day, how to get to where we are and some of the cool things we get to do every day," said Randi Clifton, a park ranger of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
She remembered when she was their age and how getting a good idea of where they wanted to go and what was out there is a good start.
"It's hands-on training…the best part is being able to show someone who may not be able to go down to the river and get on a boat," said Jon Jones, the director of Crews Southern DeVault. "So this is fantastic to walk around and answer questions and to talk about careers out there."