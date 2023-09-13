Green Country students got the chance to learn about the different job opportunities at local ports.

CATOOSA, Okla. — At the Catoosa Ports, they hosted high school students for the "Who Works the Rivers" event.
Catoosa Ports hosts annual 'Who Works the Rivers' event

I spoke with a local student and teacher on how this event has impacted their lives.

Catoosa, Bixby, Sequoyah and Will Rogers High Schools were all in attendance for this event in hopes of showing the students what jobs they may not know existed.

Mary Beth Cottle, the college and career coordinator at Catoosa, told FOX23 events like these are incredible opportunities for their students to see what a real career in the real world looks like and how things in the classroom connect to real life opportunities.
 
"As the college and career coordinator at Catoosa High School which is near by," Cottle said. "It's neat to know they have such a opportunity in their backyard that the Port at Catoosa is a great opportunity for our students at Catoosa high school."

I spoke with two employees who came out today to speak about their jobs and how they hope to make a change in these students’ lives and future.

"We have us park rangers outside explaining to the kids what we get to do every day, how to get to where we are and some of the cool things we get to do every day," said Randi Clifton, a park ranger of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. 

She remembered when she was their age and how getting a good idea of where they wanted to go and what was out there is a good start.

"It's hands-on training…the best part is being able to show someone who may not be able to go down to the river and get on a boat," said Jon Jones, the director of Crews Southern DeVault. "So this is fantastic to walk around and answer questions and to talk about careers out there."

"They told us what kind of jobs they offer and their requirements to just help us out once we graduate high school" said AJ Bernal, a Bixby High School student who had no idea jobs like the ones shown today existed.
 
They also told the students how the port provides more than 98,000 jobs and $6 billion in revenue and profits for their workers.

