CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa police said a group of people broke into a business near Pine and Lynn Lane in north Tulsa and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise on Saturday.
Police say they’re still investigating and therefore can't say the name of the business or what kind of items were taken.
FOX23 spoke with Captain Jennifer Swarer from Catoosa Police.
"The business was completely wiped out with all of their merchandise," Swarer said. "The business owner advised it was about $400,000 of merchandise."
Captain Swarer says officers were called around 3:30 AM on Saturday to the business, and the owner showed them video of what happened.
"There’s about five to eight individuals that were masked," Swarer said. "They had crow bars to get access into the business from the time the alarm went off."
Police said they think this was targeted and organized because the thieves were in and out in 15 minutes.
"From the video you can clearly see that they jump out of the vehicles, they pry it open, they back the box truck up, they load everything in, everybody gets back in the vehicles and they’re gone," Swarer said.
Swarer also said that the thieves clearly had a thought out plan.
"It was definitely organized and planned out," Swarer said. "They knew who was going to do what."
"For it to be the entire business, individuals knew the business they knew what what was inside of it they knew what they were going in for," she added.
Police say they are looking for the 3 vehicles involved – a white box truck, a white Tahoe, and what they’re calling a white-ish mini van.
They’re also asking for any information or if anyone in the community has any video they think might help taken in the area facing East Pine Street between 177th and 161st.
Catoosa Police also has an anonymous tip line on their website.