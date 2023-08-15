Catoosa Police, school district team up to educate parents on dangers of social media

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police and school officials are warning parents and locals of the dangers of social media, online bullying and predators.
The Catoosa Police Chief and the Superintendent of Catoosa Public Schools are speaking out, warning parents to be aware of the problems and the dangers that children face.
The Catoosa Police Chief Ronnie Benight says the dangers young people face online is one of his department's top priorities.
"I get more concerned about this everyday, especially what we’ve started to see in our own community," Benight said.
This comes after a 27-year-old man was recently federally indicted and charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a minor.
Investigators say he travelled from Topeka, Kansas to Catoosa and assaulted an 11-year-old girl.
An affidavit says the man first started talking to the girl on VR chat.
"We’ve had a couple of incidents in the city of Catoosa that involved phishing that brought some harm to one of our children, and that’s what really got me thinking about this, how could we have prevented this," Benight said.
Now Benight is teaming up with the Supt. Robert Schornick. They are getting together to warn parents over the problems young people are facing online and they’re holding a special community meeting next week to talk about it.
"We have to do our due diligence as adults, as leaders in this community, to make sure that we’re communicating and also educating our parents in regards to some of the pitfalls that social media and some of those sites bring to their lives," Schnorick said.
Schornick says Catoosa, like other schools, see problems with cyber bullying and "sexting."
"I can specifically point out that a large majority of our issues that we deal with on campus involve some type of either social media or cyber bullying," he said.
He says they work really hard to put measures in place and they have system in place on the school devices which limits what students can access, but he says it can still be a problem and it's concerning.
"If it’s not addressed and it’s not addressed appropriately, I think sometimes it can contribute to something more severe whether it be drug abuse, whether it be suicide, its very worrying," Schornick continued.
The community discussion will be the first time the Catoosa Police Department has ever held a community talk on the topic of social media.
But they’re calling for parents to watch what their kids are doing online and who they’re talking to.
The meeting is next Thursday at 6.30 p.m. at the school dome in Catoosa.