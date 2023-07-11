CATOOSA, Okla. — A post in a Catoosa Facebook group is what started it all.
A man, who is not being identified for his safety, wrote he was homeless and needed someone to watch his dog, Annie, as he spent time in the hospital.
He claimed Catoosa's Police Chief stepped up and offered to care for the dog, and ultimately found an animal rescue to care for it.
He claimed now that he was out of the hospital, the clinic was refusing to give him his dog back and that rescue was refusing to give him his dog back.
He posted that he was "lost without her" and she was his "reason for getting up every morning."
The post gained a lot of traction. In the nearly 500 comments, people identified that rescue as a group called Valentine's Saints.
FOX23 caught up with the owner of Valentine's Saints who says, since the post, she's gotten a lot of negative messages.
"I'm getting phone calls. I had to remove the nonprofit phone number. I had to remove the review button," she said.
Rachel Brewer says there's a lot more to the situation than the public has been told.
"I'm not holding the dog hostage," she said. "I promise."
She says when the man got out of the hospital, she actually did return Annie to him, and even helped get them a place to stay.
"We bought him a hotel evening there in Catoosa. He stayed in the hotel with Annie," Brewer explained.
She and Catoosa Police told FOX23, several days after that, they found that man in need of medical help again. As medics we're getting ready to take him to the hospital, she says he told her he could no longer care for Annie.
"He told me multiple times during that timeframe, I'm not in a good mental state and physical state to care for Annie. It's not safe for her," he said.
Catoosa Police Chief Ronnie Benight also posted to Facebook saying that was his understanding as well, and that he was praying for the man's full recovery.
Rachel posted Annie for adoption on her Facebook page, she says, to help find her a good home, but later posted Annie would not be up for adoption after seeing the man's post that he wanted his dog back.
She says she's now holding on to Annie indefinitely until the man is well enough to care for her again.
"It's just a situation of … he's not healthy physically and mentally, and it's not a safe situation for her," Brewer said. "With all of our hearts we would like to be able to reunite them together, but it's just not safe."