CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Fire, with the assistance of Oak Grove and Rolling Hills Fire, worked Tuesday to contain flames at a home near Pine and North 177th East Ave.
The fire was reported around 5 a.m.
Our FOX23 photographer was initially able to see large flames coming from the home but was asked by firefighters to move back from the scene.
The home is in a heavily wooded area.
Catoosa Fire Chief Denus Benton said they had the fire at the three-story home mostly contained by about 6 a.m. but were still working to put the fire out.
Chief Benton said the owners of the home are believed to be at the lake. No one was found inside.
