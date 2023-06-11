TULSA, Okla. — A local nonprofit hosted a panel featuring cast and crew from the Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ on Friday afternoon.
The event was hosted by Tulsa Theatre Works through a partnership with Celebrity Attractions.
DeLynn Fairless, the director of community engagement for Tulsa Theatre Works, said the panel featured the actress for Nala, the company manager, the hair and makeup supervisor, the flautist for the show and one of the assistant stage managers.
The event was moderated by Cathy Venable, a local musician who has played on Broadway, Fairless said.
“What we've tried to encompass today is that each part of theater, whether it's on stage, behind the scenes, managing, anything like that, all of those pieces have to go together cohesively and collaboratively in order to make that magic that you feel as an audience member from the stage," Fairless said.
Fairless said by having a wide range of panelists, they were able show how theater can be accessible to anyone.
“Although we can't pay enough money to put people in the seats, to expose them to what's known as the magic of theater. At the very least, we can have people share their experiences, their gifts, their talents and their expertise on what goes into it. What we like to illustrate with these types of events is that there's a place in the theater for everyone,” she said.
Fairless said Tulsa Theatre Works does similar events to this, but they also have after school programming, weekend workshops and performance opportunities, including ‘Footloose, the Musical’ in August.
Fairless also said Tulsa Theatre Works plans to stream their events on Facebook in the future.
The Lion King is being performed at Tulsa Performing Arts Center until June 17. Click here to buy tickets.
For more information about the upcoming ‘Footloose’ production, click here.