Tulsa, Okla. — After surviving a cardiac arrest during a football game, Cascia Hall Preparatory School student Collin Cottom partnered with the American Heart Association to present CPR first aid and training kits to Victory Christian’s football team.
FOX23 spoke with Cottom and his mom about last year's game.
"About halfway through the first quarter, I had a cardiac arrest event on the field," Cottom said.
"I was terrified,” said Collin's mom Karissa Cottom. “Just terrified, ran to the field, didn't know what was going on. I don't think I realized it for a few days."
Doctors diagnosed Collin with Brugada Syndrome, a rare but serious condition that affects how electrical signals pass through the heart.
"An AED brought to the game by Cascia Hall and an Ambu bag brought by Victory Christian's honorary captain were also used to keep him alive," said Cottom's mother, Karissa Cottom.
Collin talked about the significance of partnering with the American Heart Association to raise awareness about CPR and AED training.
"I mean, it really is a bigger thing than people realize, and it's causing more and more issues each year. So, I think it's really something that needs to be focused on more," he said.
The family will be accompanied by Michael Elder, executive director of JP Morgan Chase and chairman of the American Heart Association-Tulsa board, along with Richard McCutcheon, senior development director for the American Heart Association-Tulsa while they present the training kits before the game, according to the American Heart Association's website.
"It just makes me happy that I'm still here, I can make a difference in other people's lives, but at the same time, on a smaller scale, it's kinda sad I can't play anymore," Cottom said.
Cottom also said he is glad to be raising awareness despite not playing.
"But I mean, it still means a lot to just be out here to support my teammates and help the Cascia Hall Community and just try to make a difference," Cottom said.
On their website, the American Heart Association says they working to increase the number of bystanders who use CPR in an emergency.