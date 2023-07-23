TULSA, Okla. — A car show was held Sunday in north Tulsa as part of a celebration of the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Bill White, Executive Director of the Historic Greenwood District Main Street, said the whole event began as a barbecue three years ago to bring together people who went to, want to go to or want their kids to go to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
“More or less, we want the community get-together to learn about the great rich history of attending a Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” White said.
The event has grown since then, and this year they added a car show at EAT36STN, a food truck park near E. 36th St. N. and M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.
The vegan hamburger restaurant Slutty Vegan also had a food truck at the car show and at Saturday’s festivities.
Cheryl Lawson, the CEO of EAT36STN and Social Media Tulsa, said the park began three years ago and events like this are what it was meant for.
“It was meant to be a place for people in the community to come out, celebrate, get good food, see amazing cars, our friend Marv put this whole car show together and it’s just amazing,” Lawson said.
Marvin Smith III, owner Marv’s Wine & Liquor and Marv’s Power Auto Restoration, said he and Marcus Morrow, the president of Blotched Out Car Club, put the car show together and promoted it on social media.
“The majority of the cars are here local in Tulsa, Oklahoma, north, south, east and west, we have a couple from Oklahoma City, we have a couple from Topeka, Kansas,” Smith said.
“We just appreciate you all coming out and it’s been a good turnout,” Morrow said.