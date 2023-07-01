Car shop opening honors 22-year-old killed in crash

TULSA, Okla. — A local car shop held its grand opening Saturday, honoring a former employee who was recently killed in a car crash.
Dozens of cars pulled up to Fantasy Garage, south of the Broken Arrow Expressway near 41st and Mingo, for their opening celebration.
“Well we have on our own fleet probably four or five Lamborghinis, Porsche, NSX, we have a couple of R8s,” said Brian Aliff, Operatins Manage at Fantasy Garage.
"Everybody at the shop drives something really cool,” Aliff also said.
Aliff said the grand opening was Fantasy Garage’s introduction.
“Just getting everybody in, letting them see the shop, letting them see all the cars, see the products that we see and what we're about to start doing,” he said.
In June, Fantasy Garage lost their young employee, Andrew Berryman.
“This is his dream car, we let him drive it to Cars for Coffee, that same day he was killed in an accident,” Aliff said.
Now, they are honoring his memory.
“What we've done is wrapped the car and we’ve let everybody come by and sign it in remembrance,” Aliff said.
They plan on giving Berryman a permanent spot in the shop.
"Ultimately we will frame it and put it inside of our shop,” Aliff said.
Berryman had a love of cars. Now Fantasy Garage is making sure his memory and cars are never separated
“We're all wearing one of his mottos today, 'Do better,' Andrew Berryman,” Aliff said.