Car into Edison Prep School

TULSA, Okla.  – A car crashed into a Tulsa Public Schools building Tuesday morning.

Tulsa firefighters responded to Edison Preparatory School near 41st and Harvard after reports of a crash.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a car that was almost completely inside the back of the school building.

A spokesperson for Tulsa Public Schools said the building was empty and the driver was not hurt. 

