TULSA, Okla. – A car crashed into a Tulsa Public Schools building Tuesday morning.
Tulsa firefighters responded to Edison Preparatory School near 41st and Harvard after reports of a crash.
When firefighters arrived, they saw a car that was almost completely inside the back of the school building.
A spokesperson for Tulsa Public Schools said the building was empty and the driver was not hurt.
BREAKING: CAR CRASHES INTO TULSA HIGH SCHOOL— Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) June 6, 2023
It’s not a great picture, but this is the best look I could get of what’s going on right now at Edison Preparatory School in Tulsa.
A car in a parking area has somehow crashed partially through the building.@FOX23 pic.twitter.com/UdhUnLJu0T