Camel, donkey, and cow found roaming together in Kansas

GODDARD, Kan. - An unlikely trio is home again after being found wandering together in Kansas.
Police in Goddard found a camel, donkey, and cow roaming together east of the town on Sunday and shared the discovery to Facebook:
"If we can not locate the owner, we may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season," police said.
They were initially asking for help in finding the owners, but later updated the post saying they had been found.
