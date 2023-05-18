TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are remembering the man credited with rejuvenating Cain's Ballroom, a music venue that often puts Tulsa on the map.
Dr. James Rodgers, also known as Doc Roc, passed away at the age of 71.
Rodgers went to the University of Tulsa, before going on to medical school at the University of Oklahoma. He opened a private practice in Muskogee before returning to Tulsa as one of the founders of Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
In 2002, Rodgers saw Cain's for the first time in a real estate tour.
In an interview with the Oklahoma Historical Society this past year, he said he "saw all the portraits on the wall and it wasn't being given the TLC it needed."
He went on to describe the lack of air conditioning, the small bathrooms and the knowledge that they would "have to shut it down immediately and rehab it."
The building was built in 1924 as an auto garage for W. Tate Brady's cars. Madison W. Cain bought the building in 1930 for a dance hall.
The Tulsa landmark was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2005, just three years after Rodgers became a co-owner.
"I would like to be remembered as a great surgeon, a good father, someone that likes to have fun working and playing, someone that respects other people, and has brought good things to this world with the legacy of the Cain’s, the legacy of my sons, lots of patients that are very grateful for my skill," Rodgers said as his final remarks in the Oklahoma Historical Society interview.