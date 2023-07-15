TULSA, Okla. — Cabin Boys Brewery celebrated the opening of their new brewpub in downtown Tulsa on Saturday.
It’s located at Main and Cameron, where Prairie Brewpub used to be.
The owner of Cabin Boys, Austin McIlroy, said it feels great to be open.
“When you’re working on a project and it’s your own space and you’re the only people in there, you look forward to sharing it with as many guests as possible and our dream really has come to fruition,” he said.
McIlroy said they opened the pub because they wanted a place for people to come and eat together.
“Our slogan is ‘Crafted for Community’ and we wanted to have another outlet to achieve that goal,” he said.
McIlroy also said he’s thankful for the support of the community.
“The only reason that we can do what we do is because Tulsa loves to support local entrepreneurs and local businesses,” he said.
As for now, there are no new Cabin Boys locations planned.
“I think we all need to take a nap and sleep a little bit before we do that, right now it’s just going to be a celebration of the three spaces and really try to fill them out with as many wonderful guests as we can,” McIlroy said.
McIlroy also advised people to come out and visit them.
“Come out, have a beer, have some really good food and see what we’re all about," he said.
McIlroy said they’ll be open seven days at week, from 11 a.m. to midnight.