Bynum grateful for Senate Pro Tem Treat's quick action in signing State of Emergency

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's acting governor declared a State of Emergency for 10 Oklahoma counties.
Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says he's grateful and that it means their team will be able to get money needed to help clean things up faster.
"It’s going to allow them to move a lot more quickly on the clean up because we can have greater confidence, now, on the funds that we spend getting reimbursed for the work that's done," Bynum said.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is out of state on an economic development trip.
Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell is also out of state, so Oklahoma's acting governor, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat signed the declaration Tuesday afternoon.
He says he signed it less than an hour after he found out he had the power to do so. He told FOX23 he knew it was really important to do that after seeing some of the devastation for himself when he visited family in Catoosa.
"Saw the devastation in Tulsa and saw how many people still were without power and how many people were lined up at the gas station to get both fuel and just ice to protect their food and just basics of life, and so I think it was extremely important," Treat said.
"Hopefully it will get the resources to people and also stop any price gouging that could potentially go on, just to try to get the help that Tulsans and north eastern Oklahomans need," he continued. "I needed to sign it quickly and that’s what I did."
Bynum says he hasn’t spoken with Stitt, but is sure he will visit Tulsa when he gets back to Oklahoma.
"I’m confident when he gets back to Oklahoma, we’re going to be seeing him around Tulsa," Bynum said. "He’s always been really good on that front, but he’s not here, couldn’t take action, I don’t know why he hasn’t responded to me, but I’m glad that the guy who could take action, Senator Treat didn’t hesitate to do so."
Treat says he hopes to be able to help in the meantime.
"I want people to know the state of Oklahoma hears you that as long as I have the power of acting governor, I will be there to help any way I can," Treat said.
Bynum says he's confident that Stitt will visit Tulsa as soon as he possibly can, as he did in the aftermath of the floods that hit Green Country in 2019.