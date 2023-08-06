Some Green Country students start the new school year later this week and more and more students are using technology in the classroom. Here’s what you need to look out for if you're in the market for digital learning tools.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says data shows consumers are not only buying more technology, they're also using technology to make those purchases.
Nearly half of consumers want to shop online for iPad, tablets and laptops.
“Technology is changing every day and students' needs, as far as technology, are changing,” Amie Mitchell with the BBB said. “So, we're finding more consumers are having to purchase higher end products or technology products that cost a bit more.”
Mitchell says you've got to be savvy when shopping online. Scammers may try to target shoppers with enticing ads and fake websites.
“We all see targeted ads, once you start searching for something you're going to get more targeted ads which could also lead to some spam and different things so you do have to be cautious on what you click on,” Mitchell said.
“What we're recommending is that consumers really do their research, use retailers that they know, the Better Business Bureau says we all got a crash course in educational technology, in 2020,” Mitchell also said. “And now more teachers and students are using it with confidence. Technology is now a critical component of education.”
The fact that more consumers are looking to make technology purchases online and the computer chip shortage may limit your options and could put you in a risky position where you can't find what you need. The BBB says times like these make scams more likely.