SAN DIEGO, Cal. — A family dog slowed down a burglar in San Diego, California as he was about to make his getaway stealing a bike from the garage.
This was no attack dog though, instead smothering the thief in kisses.
"You're the coolest dog I've ever known," the burglar is heard saying on camera. "I love you too, you're a sweetheart"
After plenty of scratches and pets, the thief is heard saying, "your dad should know not to leave his garage open" before calling out "Dad?! Where are you?"
The surveillance video goes on for about a minute before the man hops back on the bike and takes off.
San Diego Police say the 2019 black Electra bicycle is worth about $1,300.
“This isn’t your average bike; it’s distinct, featuring ‘8-ball’ caps on the tire valves, an ‘8-ball’ logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern,” the department posted.