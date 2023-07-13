He said heat exhaustion symptoms can include nausea, headaches, and severe fatigue.
"Heat exhaustion is usually something that can be treated relatively quickly, somebody just needs to get into the air conditioning, get some fluids," Paluka said. "What really concerns us is heat stroke. Heat stroke means that your body is shutting down."
Paluka said the most common sign of a heat stroke is when someone stops sweating.
He said you should immediately call 9-1-1 if that happens.
"If you're outside and it's this hot, and you’re not sweating, that means that your body can longer regulate its own temperature, said Paluka. “That's what sweating is, it's your body trying to cool off.”
Paluka said the back and forth temperatures we've had over the past week is partially to blame for the spike in calls.
"This, sort of, you know, triple digit temperature wave is coming after a pretty cool and mild weekend," Paluka said.
As the summer rolls on, bringing more triple digit days, he has some simple advice to keep you safe.
“We say it all summer long, but there's really nothing better to do than pre-hydrate and make sure you're hydrated, if you want to beat the heat," Paluka said.