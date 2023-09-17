TULSA, Okla. — Buck Atom, a 21-foot-tall statue near 11th and Peoria, is a popular Route 66 sight. Each year he's dressed up in a giant mask for Halloween, created by a local artist.
"Right now, I’m about 72 hours into the project," said Adam Carnes, the artist creating the costume.
This year Carnes is creating a huge werewolf mask.
"I’m excited to do the mask and get the muffler man geared up with another accessory this year,” said Carnes.
To create the hardened weatherproof mask, Carnes sculpted it out of cardboard and foam and then poured resin on it.
"I’m hoping that this is a tradition that keeps going it’s been a cool project,” Carnes said.
Carnes says being able to put his stamp on Route 66 is one of the best parts of the project.
"It was really exciting just to be part of the history of Tulsa that's like Americana Route 66 that's so old school I love it," said Carnes.
"It’s something to create a little excitement in the area give people a reason to come out get their photos taken and support local artists,” said Mary Beth Babcock.
Babcock owns Buck Atoms. She's super excited to get the statue ready for Halloween, but even more excited to see people's reactions.
"Kids get super excited occasionally someone might get a little scared because they're very realistic on such a large scale," said Babcock.
Babcock says they fundraise the money to make the mask by selling little figurines and t shirts at the store, also made by local artists.
"At this age I’ve been in retail a long time and I love to give those artists a platform to show what they create and what a fun way to do it,” said Babcock.
They're planning on installing the Halloween mask on the first week of October.