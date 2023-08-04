BIXBY, Okla. — FOX23 is hearing from the brother of a young woman who died in a crash in Bixby as police charge a 19-year-old man with murder in connection with the crash.
Police arrested Gabriel Henson earlier this week.
Adam Loehr, the victim’s brother, has been paying tribute to his sister and says he's relieved an arrest has been made.
Adam says his sister Marlene, also known as Gabby, was clever and fun.
“She was very smiley around people she was comfortable with and that just lit up the room, just naturally laughing for no reason, that's just how she is you know what I mean, that's how she's remembered by her friends,” said Adam.
Gabby was 19 and loved sports and was planning to study nursing at John Brown University, but she recently died after a crash near 151st and North Riverview Drive on July 22.
A memorial to Gabby now sits at the crash site.
Earlier this week, Bixby Police arrested 19-year-old Gabriel Henson and charged him with First Degree Murder.
Adam says it’s a relief.
“I hope that he gets put away for a good minute,” said Adam. “That's my hope. Anything less is disrespectful to her.”
Investigators say on the night of the crash, an officer saw a vehicle speeding, driving the wrong way and then refusing to stop for police.
Officers say Henson originally told them that Gabby was driving.
After Gabby died, witnesses came forward and said Henson had been behind the wheel.
Court records show Henson left the scene of the crash with an uncle, and then six days later, police interviewed him at a property in Claremore.
Adam says he thinks Henson shouldn’t have been allowed to leave the crash scene.
“If you don't know who the driver was, everyone's the driver until it's figured out,” said Adam.
Officers say Henson eventually admitted he was driving that night.
Adam says Henson trying to blame his sister was a punch in the gut
“She didn't wreck a car and break people's legs and throw people out of the car. The fact she's dead makes it ten times worse, you know what I mean? You're basically blaming a dead girl for a death you caused to her and injuries you caused to other people, so like I said, that's three layers of unacceptable,” said Adam.
Bixby Police say they’re still investigating the crash.
Adam says he hopes more charges will be added.
Henson was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail for felony first degree murder, transporting an open container and driving without a valid license and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.
“Justice for Gabby was served and she wasn’t the one driving,” said Adam.