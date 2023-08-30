TULSA, Okla. — A Brookside boutique owner is searching for solutions after a series of break-ins have caused safety concerns for employees and shoppers.
Ashley Ryan, the owner of STASH Apparel & Gifts, said she opened her store over 12 years ago, but just opened her brick-and-mortar location on Brookside within the last 18 months and never had any issues until the beginning of the summer.
"I mean, we used to be able to keep our doors open and it'd be an inviting community and now it feels like, just the baseline of being able to do business and stay safe, has been removed," Ryan said.
Ryan said the boutique has suffered at least $5,000 in damages so far and she's worried that number may be steadily rising as the store has faced consistent burglaries and destruction of property. She also said she has made several calls to the police due to an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness sleeping outside her shop.
On August 24, Ryan was working overnight at the store when a homeless man tried to break in both locked entrances.
"A man tried to break through both entrances, banging on the glass, yelling obscenities, that he was going to sexually assault me in much more vulgar terms," she said. "And that was the first time that I feel like I have been like scared, beyond scared, I mean I called my kids, you know, to tell them goodbye."
She said it felt like she was in a fish bowl as the front entrance is primarily made of glass, just waiting to be attacked.
"I mean, there was no question about his sanity, you know, he was making hand signals and gesturing and telling me the things that he was going to do to me," Ryan said.
Another incident involved one of the store's employees being threatened by a man Ryan said was homeless. The employee locked herself in the bathroom and called the police. Once they arrived, officers escorted the man out of the store.
Ryan said she also has a mobile boutique parked outside the store that has been regularly burglarized and stripped of its décor and parts. One time, someone came over during store operating hours and busted the glass out of the mobile boutique and pulled off flowers attached to the outside while an employee could see them, Ryan said.
Police told Ryan to put up no trespassing signs, which she said she did, and the people sleeping and loitering outside the store began using the restroom in front of her store in what she said was "retaliation." She has also had to ask people to leave after finding them sleeping on her couch in the store.
Cameras that Ryan has placed around the building have either been taken or tampered with by the homeless population making residence outside the store, she explained.
She said neighboring stores have also had similar issues and she's at a loss for what to do now.
"I have small Children that they love to come up to work with me. Occasionally, I'm not letting them come up here. That's a hard pill to swallow. It really is," she said. "And like feeling like you're making the trade every day, like, am I going to get hurt? Is this risking my life? Is it worth it? I don't know what the benefit has to be at the end of the day when people feel like they're going to get hurt."
The unfortunate turn of events didn't end there. Ryan said she saw a man carrying machetes running after someone down the street. That same man came into her store recently.
"I guess his name is David," Ryan said. "David came in and introduced himself to me as the man who chased somebody down with machetes and then, you know, commented on my appearance and the girl working and we're standing here wondering like, what do we do now?"
Ryan said she wants to make sure her employees and her customers feel safe when they enter the store, but it's been increasingly difficult to make that happen.
"I mean, this place is supposed to be a fun, happy place where people leave feeling better and bought fun things they probably didn't need but really wanted," she said. "And now it's, you know, I feel like people have to keep their kids closer."
Ryan said the police have been a lot of help and they have new security measures coming in, but she's worried if the city doesn't find a solution, someone's life could be at risk.
"Like I usually feel like can navigate waters and make the best of it. But when it comes down to like live or die over retail, something has to give," she said.