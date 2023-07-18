BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A community is coming together after a senior volleyball player's urgent care visit quickly escalated.
Bella Krebs, plays volleyball for Broken Arrow High School and Ultimate Performance Volleyball Club in Jenks.
She was in Florida visiting her grandparents during summer break though when she collapsed in June. She has now spent more than a month proving just how strong she is.
"She's been tough. She's a fighter. She's been strong through this whole thing and she's a miracle. It's miraculous," Bella's father, Nathan Krebs, says.
Bella’s parents explain she initially had Mono but collapsed and had to be rushed to the emergency room.
“She had a spleen rupture and basically bled out, essentially on her way to the hospital," her mom Britt Krebs says.
Several close calls led to a splenectomy and multiple other surgeries.
"They were just giving her liters of blood. I think it ended up with something like 76 pints of blood given to her," her dad says.
Her parents, who were states away and trying to get to her, were in shock. They say their daughter had been playing volleyball just a week before.
"It was a terrifying phone call to make. I talked to one of the doctors that was actively working on her at the time. I was stuck in Chicago and the doctor said she's basically clinging to life and we don't think she's going to make it," Nathan explains.
The Krebs say they told Bella’s teammates, friends and family and the support came pouring in.
"The amount of love from her BA volleyball community and her Ultimate volleyball community, it's just been unreal," her dad says.
Against all odds, Bella is off a ventilator and is itching to get back to volleyball.
"I think its unbelievable that she's still alive and here,” says Missy McCaw-Frette, the club director at Ultimate Performance.
She says the club jumped at the chance to support Bella.
“Everybody seems to know everybody and with any child that's gone through this, her friends want to support her” says McCaw-Frette.
The volleyball club has been selling T-shirts to fundraise and sharing a GoFundMe for the medical bills.
"We're ready... we want to get her back se we can surround her with people who love her, want the best for her and hope it encourages her to get better quicker,” MCCaw-Frette adds.
Her family hopes Bella will get to come back to Oklahoma soon and when she does there will be a community of support ready to welcome her.