BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Dakota Holladay loves competing in the Special Olympics with his team, the Broken Arrow Avengers.
Dakota showed his gold and silver medals and said, "I get this in cornhole, this in bocce today."
"We're a community team, because all of our athletes are graduated from school," said Emmalea, Dakota’s sister and unified partner in the games.
The BA Avengers includes BA High School grads and people in the community.Team coach Monica Hatch started The Avengers after her son graduated from BA High School.
"We realized the need for these kids to have something after high school. It gives them a sense of accomplishment," Hatch said. "This is the one time these kids have an opportunity to show the entire world how able they actually are."
Her son Matthew looks forward to the Special Olympics Summer Games all year.
"I've been doing this for almost 10 years now, and I always enjoy it. And, it's always been important for us," Matthew said.