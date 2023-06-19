Broken Arrow sees new City Council member, storm response resolution

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tuesday night in Broken Arrow, the Ward 4 City Council seat was filled and Mayor Debra Wimpee signed an resolution declaring an emergency due to the recent storms, according to the City of Broken Arrow.
The City said Wimpee signed Resolution No. 1539, which declares an emergency as a result of the recent storms and the damage they left across Broken Arrow.
“This resolution authorizes City Manager Michael Spurgeon to execute emergency contracts as necessary for repairs and any subsequent critical events,” the City said.
As for the Ward 4 City Council seat, which has been unfilled since May when the previous member resigned, the City found a new member in Justin Green.
"Congratulations to Justin Green who was appointed to serve on the City Council as the representative of Ward 4," the City said.
Green’s term will last until April 2025, when the seat will be up for vote in the City’s general election.