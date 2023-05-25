BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow residents are worried about their animals as coyote attacks continue.
FOX23 spoke with man who said he saw a coyote jump clean over his neighbor's 4-foot fence.
That was a couple of days after that neighbor's goats and chickens were found dead.
"My next door neighbor lost two goats a week ago. And, three or four nights ago he lost two or three chickens," said BA resident Steven Gibson.
Gibson says he went outside to get his trash cans from the road and saw the dead goats in his neighbors yard.
"I liked those goats. He used to bring them down all the time, and they just want lovins just like my dog does. Yeah, so, I kinda miss them," he said.
Gibson says he thinks it was coyotes who killed the animals.
After killing the goats, they ripped through chicken wire and killed all but two of his neighbors chickens leaving feathers spread across the yard.
"You can hear them at night," he said.
The night after the chickens were attacked, he saw a coyote.
"There's a coyote running across my yard here, and jumped right over his fence, I mean cleared it by a good two feet," he said.
Gibson says that's not all he's seen out on the fringes of Broken Arrow.
"My neighbor down here to the east of me, I've seen bobcats taking chickens out of his coup," Gibson said." And, I've had people stop by on the road and say hey, I just seen a bobcat with a chicken in it's mouth."
The man who lost the animals didn't want to go on camera but told me he called the game warden and was told there's nothing they can do about the problem.
Their only option would be to trap the coyotes themselves. In the meantime, Gibson has a different solution to keep his small dog safe.
"I don't let my dog out at night unless one of us is out here," he said.