With no air conditioning on school buses, Broken Arrow Public Schools is working to make the ride more bearable for students and drivers.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla.  With no air conditioning on school buses, some Oklahoma school districts like Broken Arrow Public Schools are working to make the ride more bearable for students and drivers.

FOX23 spoke with Broken Arrow Public Schools Transportation Manager Tammie White, who said bus drivers ride in the bus for about three hours at a time, so it's important to keep them and students cool.
 
White said that there are one to two fans at the front by the bus drivers depending on the bus, but they are blowing out warm air instead of cool air. 
 
"All of our windows should be put down so they get the circulation and air flowing while they're on the bus," White said.
 
White also said that drivers will open the two emergency hatches along with the windows. 
 
The transportation department is now filling thermal bags donated by TTCU with sandwich bags filled with ice, water, and a BAPS towel to keep drivers cool. 
 
Students are given a water bottle before going on the bus.
 
Buses at Union School District will also have water available. 

More News