Broken Arrow Pride Festival held for second year

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The LGBTQ+ community and allies came together to celebrate the second annual Broken Arrow Pride Festival on Saturday, May 27, in Event Park.
Jenn Teehee, with Advocate Alliance Broken Arrow, helped organize the event, and said it's been a huge success.
"We want everyone to know they have a place here, that they are loved here, and we just want to celebrate and make sure everybody has a great time," Teehee said.
The festival featured a drag panel and performance, inflatables for the kids, vendors and food trucks.
Like every pride event in any city, they also had a small group of religious protestors.
"I wasn't sure if they were going to show up this year. You know, I would have been a little sad if they hadn't. But I'm glad that they came out," Teehee said.
"We're not protesting as much as we are witnessing," Brenton McEntire with the Broken Arrow Baptist Temple said.
Gen Pena with Veterans for Equality countered the protestors by blocking their signs.
"We fight for everybody’s rights. We swore an oath a long time ago, when we first signed up, and to see this now coming back, this kind of hate, you know, everybody has right to be whoever they are. When I see stuff like that it kind of gets me down, but you know that's what we're here for. That's why we stand together," Pena said.
The festival also had multiple outreach and community support organizations.
One of the groups, Free Mom Hugs, started in Oklahoma and has spread around the world.
"Just give out hugs, and love, especially to people who maybe don't get hugs from their parents for maybe who they are," Cathy Morrell with Free Mom Hugs said.
Morrell said she wasn't always an ally.
"I can never make up for the harm that I did when I was not affirming, but I can try to do better and help others do better," she said.
Broken Arrow Pride Festival organizers are already preparing for next year.
"We're learning every year, you know, what works, what doesn't work, so year three, we're hoping it will be even bigger and better than this year," Teehee said.