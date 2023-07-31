BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is reminding people to not illegally park in handicap spots. They also want drivers to stop parking in the striped lanes next to the spots.
We all know not to park in a handicapped parking spot, but many people don't know that no one can park in the striped lane as well.
BAPD says they’ve seen an increase in those violations in the last couple of months, mainly in the Rose District downtown where parking is at a premium, and a lot of delivery drivers park in those spots.
BAPD motorcycle officer Chris Chambers said he has ticketed seven violations in the last few months.
Chambers said he prefers to educate them than to ticket them.
He also said it is against city ordinance and state law to park in the striped spots next to the handicapped parking spot as those spots are where the ramp would unload a wheelchair.
"I will note that that striped spot adjacent to a parking spot, no one can park there. Even if you have a handicapped placard or a handicapped license plate, you still can't park there because that is designated to be an open area for a handicapped accessible or wheelchair accessible van to unload and load the wheelchair,” Chamber said.
Parking in one of those striped spots will cost you $180 and possibly mean that someone cannot unload a wheelchair next to it.