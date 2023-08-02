BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police arrested Michael Irvin on an abuse by a caretaker charge.
“The victim in this case spoke to officers when they were investigating and that this alleged abuse had been happening for several years,” said Public Information Coordinator Ethan Hutchins.
According to the arrest and booking report, the elderly man was a family member.
The report said Irvin told police he was having a tough time dealing with everything because no one is there to help him and that they constantly argue.
It goes on to say that Irvin told officers he lightly shoved him from behind. The report says the victim told police Irvin hit him on his left leg with a metal broom and that officers noticed bruising and a laceration.
“It is a very sensitive matter when it involves a family member and it’s tough for them to know or want to get out of the situation because they do have a loved one taking care of them,” Hutchins said.
The arrest report said the victim wanted it to stop because what is going on is not right and no one should have to go through this. Hutchins said, if you need help, call someone.
“This was yet again another domestic violence situation that has happened in Broken Arrow and we want the victims to know there are resources,” Hutchins explained.
Online at Oklahoma.gov you can find resources for Adult Protective services as well as financial help.