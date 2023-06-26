BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow crews plan to have all storm debris cleaned up by the end of the week. According to the city, starting Monday, crews began picking up debris left on the curbs of your yards.
Last Sunday, debris covered yards, streets and left thousands without power. Which left many, like BA resident John Owens, to pick up debris from trees and his fence.
Driving through Broken Arrow this week near the Rose District, most of the debris is picked up except the few scattered bundles of tree branches every few houses, sitting on the curb waiting for its ride to waste management.
Jerry Schuber, director of Solid Waste Management and Recycling for BA, said this week is a city-wide effort to pick up remaining debris from last weekend's storms.
"Our streets and storm water folks were out clearing the debris out of the streets so we can get by with our trucks and get some of that off the streets," he said. "[It] also made it easy for PSO to get their job done and get power back up. Then we have maintenance team here that is so amazing that they were able to get generators running and keep us with fuel. If we don't have fuel, we can't do our job."
With the focus being on picking up storm debris, the city is not picking up recycling this week. They'll be back on their normal schedules next week.