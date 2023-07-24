BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow unveiled its new public service announcement 'Giving that Makes Cents,' to balance the quality-of-life concerns of residents who have complained about the panhandlers at intersections around the city and giving them an opportunity to help them.
The City took the idea from a similar campaign in Tulsa.
On Monday, members of the Broken Arrow City Council, Mayor Debra Wimpee and City Manager Michael Spurgeon launched their solution to the growth of panhandling at large and dangerous intersections around the city.
In recent months, City Officials say they’ve had reports of families with children at intersections, who tell police they are not homeless, and they don’t live in Broken Arrow, but they ask for money at the corners.
Wimpee says the City approached one of their community partners to find a solution.
On Monday, Wimpee unveiled a sign at the intersection of 71st and Aspen that directs drivers to “Text B-A to 50155.”
Wimpee says their donation will go directly to John 3:16 Mission, who will distribute resources to the Broken Arrow panhandlers.
“We've been partnered with John 3:16 when we have a homeless person that someone turns in or if a police officer sees a homeless family, they go, and they ask what their needs are, and they will even take them to John 3:16 and we've done that for years,” Wimpee said. "So it just made sense to go ahead and continue that partnership with them since we're talking about panhandling and homelessness."
The City will release a full list of intersections where drivers can find the new PSA signs posted.
Mayor Wimpee told FOX23 the panhandling has also affected business owners in the area.
She also says the City has not received reports of groups of families at intersections in a few weeks, but she wasn’t sure if they were deterred by news of the new PSA or the extreme heat in recent weeks.