BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow nonprofit wants to make sure no one in your family goes without food, including your four-legged family members.
Devoted dog mom and Broken Arrow Neighbors Executive Director Megan Quickle said on top of food, clothes, financial and employment help for people, the nonprofit started offering free pet products in January 2022.
She told FOX23, "we noticed clients were feeding their pets before they were feeding themselves.”
Quickle said people were spending money on pet food, leaving them unable to buy food for themselves. So, Cali’s Cart was born. It’s named after Quickle’s diabetes service dog who passed away in 2021.
“This is her living legacy, and I think that's what's so important, she saved my life on many occasions and so this is just the small thing we can do for her legacy,” said Quickle.
She said so far, the program has served 1,600 families in Cali’s honor.
Pet products on Cali's Cart include food for cats and dogs, cat litter, puppy pads, cleaning products, and toys. It's free for any clients of Broken Arrow Neighbors which serves people in Broken Arrow and Coweta.
The cart is entirely stocked off donations from people and companies. You can drop off products at the organization near the Rose District.
To learn more about becoming a client, click here.