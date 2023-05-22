BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow is mourning the loss of a beloved former wrestling, track and football coach.
Coach Harold Hamilton died earlier in May. He was 68 years old.
Hamilton worked in Broken Arrow Public Schools for more than 30 years from 1986 to his retirement in 2017.
BAHS Wrestling left this message on their Facebook page, sharing Hamilton's legacy:
"It is with great sadness that we share the loss of a BROKEN ARROW LEGEND!
Coach Harold Hamilton will never be forgotten.
“Coach Hammy” began his career in Broken Arrow at Childers Middle School, in 1986 when the school opened, and he dedicated over 30 years of his life to teaching and coaching there until his retirement in 2017.
He was a true inspiration to his students and athletes, coaching them in football, wrestling, and track while teaching technical education. His impact on his students' lives will be felt for generations to come."
A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at Ernest Childers Middle School.