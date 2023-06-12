Broken Arrow mom dedicates non-profit to saving lives of children in memory of daughter

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Stephanie Jane’t remembers her daughter Makayla as a living girl. Now, she has started a nonprofit in her honor.
“The mission behind the Mighty Heart Warrior Project is to get CPR certification recertification and defibrillators to the families with kids who are at risk for a major cardiac event,” said Jane’t.
Jane’t lost Makayla in 2020 to heart disease.
“We were one of those families that needed that training when it came down to it I ended up being her first responder,” said Jane’t.
Jane’t knows she did all she coul din that moment.
"Because I ended up being makaylas first responder I know I did try my hardest but I know I could’ve tried harder had I been trained better, had I had the proper tools in my home,” said Jane’t.
Now, she is working to make sure no other family has to go through that.
“I wanna help the next family knows they gave everything they could have that they exhausted themselves,” said Jane’t.
Jane’t has been making contacts with distributors a pediatric cardiologists in order to get AEDs and get contacted with the families that need them.
“The defibrillators aren’t covered by insurance all the time it depends on your plan and you’re lucky if you get 80% coverage. These can be two to $3000 dollar machines and most families don’t have that much money lying around,” said Jane't.
The Mighty Heart Warriors Project is June 22 at LaFortune park.
“It's gonna be a night golf tournament on the apr three we’ll have dinner, auction raffle ther’es a car show that’s getting put together,” said Jane’t.
Local businesses have been donating.
The BAPD will be attending the event as well. They released a statement saying, “the BAPD is proud to partner with this worthwhile event to help benefit the Mighty Heart Warrior Project in memory of Makayla Gray.”
For Jane’t this is just one more way her daughter is helping people.
“A lot of families became organ donors because of her because of her journey so this is just her magic continuing on,” said Jane’t.
