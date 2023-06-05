TULSA, Okla. — Rods, bait and fish all add up to the sport of fishing. Now, there’s an Oklahoma High School Fishing Organization.
In October, Keith Hays started the Oklahoma High School Fishing Organization, a nonprofit that teaches kids how to fish.
“With our philosophy and the way we do things, we put kids first,” Hays said.
Hays said the club is about more than fishing, it's about getting the kids out of the house.
“To get everybody involved in fishing, get them off the couch and get them outdoors,” Hays said.
Hays said they host events and competitions for the anglers in Oklahoma.
They have two teams: the Juniors which is anyone in eighth grade and below, and the High Schoolers, which is ninth through twelfth grade.
Different fishing teams all gather to be apart of Oklahoma High School Fishing, including the Broken Arrow High School Fishing group, in which Hays is president.
“So we have a bunch of different clubs that come together and fold underneath our big club which is Oklahoma High School Fishing,” Hays said.
Hays said high school and junior fishing practices and competitions will return with the school year.
While the summer is going on, there will be other events to be a part of. The organization teams up with businesses and sponsors like Fisherman’s Haven, that put on an event for kids the first weekend in June.
“I went to Broken Bow, we had 150 kids that had never fished before," Hays said. "They got a rod and a reel, the very next day we went and had a fishing event."
Hays said one of the reasons he’s trying to teach these kids fishing because there are a lot of college scholarships available for anglers. One of the organization's big accomplishments is that this is the first time ever there have been 16 teams from Oklahoma sent to the Student Anglers Federation National Championship.
It’s also the first time they sent three juniors to SAF National Championship as well.
