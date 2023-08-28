TULSA, Okla. − Broken Arrow man Cameron McAbee will serve life in federal prison after pleading guilty to running a child porn ring, US Attorney of the Northern District of Oklahoma Clint Johnson said.
They were also happening all over the world, according to federal court documents. McAbee's online predator presence reached four countries: Australia, Norway, Canada and the United States.
Johnson says he victimized more than 100 children in the process by using an online platform called Kik where people would share pictures.
“They are always challenging because you are dealing with some of the most vulnerable people in our society, children and these children are constantly revictimized,” said Johnson.
According to federal court documents, McAbee had to forfeit 21 items collected during the investigation like cameras and a pen with a hidden camera.
Johnson says McAbee will spend life behind bars as investigators hunt down the rest of the predators.
“The investigations led us to 47 other subjects who were members of this website in which Mr. McAbee was the administrator," said Johnson
Johnson says they will turn over the evidence collected from this case to the FBI who will send them to the proper jurisdictions to track down the other suspects.