Broken Arrow man reunites elderly couple with lost family memorabilia

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Antonio Bernal returned a box of memories to Sue and Floyd Rice, after he saw it fall from the back of a pickup truck near 91st. and Aspen.
"After I saw what was in there, I thought it was important to somebody else," Bernal said. "Because it has the dates from, I think, 1965, so it had to be memories for somebody."
Bernal asked his nephew to make a social media post to try to find the owners.
That's how the Rices found out their items had been lost and got ahold of Bernal.
The box had pictures and items representing the Rices lives together and their love for one another.
"His class ring, I think, and my silver bee, gold bee, for having good grades in school. His buckle, and this is my garter from the wedding, another buckle, his Boy Scout stuff, so that goes way back," Sue Rice said as she looked at the returned items.
After the items had been returned, the Rices shared a moment together, going through the items representing their lifetime of love.
"We met each other in Sunday School when we were about seven and eight years old. It's like, we've just always known each other," Sue said
It’s a lifetime of memories that keeps growing.