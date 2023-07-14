BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A DoorDash delivery in Broken Arrow led to an indecent exposure arrest in June.
The arrest report says reports show the delivery woman told police the order was specific to contact the recipient. It says when he opened the door, he was standing in the doorway completely naked.
The report says the victim screamed and ran back to the car.
After he was arrested, the report says he told officers he forgot he was not clothed and wasn't doing anything vulgar toward her.
It also says he took several dabs of marijuana and was intoxicated.
I spoke with Broken Arrow Public Information Officer Ethan Hutchins about the incident. He says it’s a good reminder for people, even when inside their homes, to be aware of themselves.
“You are allowed to be naked in your own house," he said. "The minute you open the door and the person from the public can see you, it becomes a crime."
Hutchins says the victim drove to a QuikTrip and called police.