BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man was arrested after video shows him exposing himself in front of multiple door cameras on Sunday.
“I do not deserve this. It is weird. I feel insecure,” said Katherine Lopez.
In the video given to us by an alleged victim, Overstreet can be seen pulling his pants down and going in front of two different doors.
“I feel uncomfortable really. I feel uncomfortable every single time and insecure. I am nervous,” she said.
Lopez said she has seen him expose himself before. It was back in June when she said he did it in front of her camera.
Lopez said she called police. Overstreet was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. The case was dismissed on August 11 after court records said the prosecution witness did not show up to court.
Lopez filed a protective order against Overstreet. She worries it is not enough to stop him again
“My kids tell me they don’t like that guy,” she said.
Overstreet is currently in Tulsa County Jail as of Wednesday night. He has a court date for September 1.