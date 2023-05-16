BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police arrested three people in connection to a homicide over the weekend near the 200 block of West utica Place.
The three suspects taken into custody were 25-year-old Brooke Gonzalez, 21-year-old Steven Rosario and 25-year-old Brion Campbell.
According to an arrest report, the victim's roommate called the police when they found the victim's body in a construction-type bag, in the bathroom.
The report continued, saying the roommate who found the victim is Brooke's father. A witness told police they saw Brooke at the house acting strange, and she is not allowed at the house.
The report says the victim tried to call the witness and when the witness called back, Brooke answered the phone.
It also says that Gonzales was seen on security camera loading things from the house into a Blue BMW which was registered to Rosario.
Detectives went to the known location for Gonzales, the Sky Hotel on Garnett, and found the BMW there, according to the report.
It says they spoke to Campbell after approaching the vehicle and found he had items from the home in his possession. They found Brooke and Rosario in a hotel room wearing the same clothing observed in security video.
The report says officers could see items from the home also in the hotel room.
The report says:
"On the video. During the investigation, information was developed to indicate the victim was bound and transported to the location in Broken Arrow from another location, where he was murdered. After the murder an attempt was made to clean up the scene."